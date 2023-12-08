BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Families of Jaclyn Lepird and Joseph Soule can finally find closure as the man accused of killing the couple was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Chad Allan Reed appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.

Battle Creek landlord sentenced to life in prison after killing 2 tenants

"We were very pleased with the decision. I mean, you can't beat two life sentences. We're very thankful that he will never be out to hurt another person again," Lepird's sister, Trinity McAllister, told FOX 17. She added that no other family would have to endure the horrors inflicted by Reed.

During Reed's trial in October, he claimed self-defense, alleging that Soule had pulled a knife on him. However, the prosecuting attorney, Tamara Towns, argued that Reed chose to murder Soule, as he was aware of the issues between them.

She also says Reed didn't want to leave a witness behind and chose to murder Jackie. "He not only shot her, he chased her down; he hit her with a metal object; he tried to slit her throat. He then strangled her until a life went out of her," she said.

The couple was reported missing for over a week until a tip led the police to Reed. The bodies were found in a nearby abandoned garage, making it hard to identify them.

Judge Sarah Lincoln sentenced Reed to life without parole for first- and second-degree murder, along with four firearm-related charges. The prosecuting attorney emphasized that Reed deserved to spend the rest of his life in prison, never to see the light of day.

Judge Lincoln took into account Reed's criminal history, the treatment of the victims, the disrespect shown to their bodies, the impact on the family, and Reed's lack of remorse before making her decision.

READ MORE: Battle Creek landlord convicted of 2020 murder of 2 tenants

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube