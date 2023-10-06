Battle Creek landlord convicted for killing 2 tenants in 2020

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The landlord accused of killing two tenants in Battle Creek three years ago was found guilty Friday.

A jury convicted 56-year-old Reed of first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Joseph Soule and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird, in October 2020.

Reed was also found guilty on three counts of felony firearms and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The verdict was reached less than a day after the case was turned over to jurors.

Reed became argumentative while the judge spoke but was quickly silenced.

