Battle Creek issues snow emergency, Christmas parade canceled

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has declared a snow emergency for Saturday, Nov. 19.

We’re told the snow emergency goes into effect at noon.

Furthermore, the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled. The city says organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the parade.

Motorists are instructed to refrain from parking on city streets so plows can clear the roadways.

The emergency will remain in effect until further notice, the city tells us.

We’re told Battle Creek Transit, Tele-Transit and BCGo will continue to operate as normal.

