Battle Creek house fire leaves one person injured

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One person is injured after trying to beat back a kitchen fire in Battle Creek.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, firefighters were sent to a house on the 100 block of Webber Street to put down a structure fire around noon on Sunday.

Crews arrived within three minutes of the call. On the scene, crews spied smoke showing from the house and extended a hose line to search for the fire, which was found in the kitchen.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says the occupants of the house were already outside by the time crews got there. However, one person had attempted to put down the fire and was injured in the process. The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters did not report any other injuries, and crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, with some damages sustained both inside and outside the structure.

At this time, firefighters cannot say what caused the fire and continue to investigate.

