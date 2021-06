BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to reports of a potential fire this morning at the Barnes & Noble located at Lakeview Square Mall, according to BCFD.

We’re told crews discovered smoke inside the mechanical room, but no fire was found.

BCFD says the cause was electrical and that safety and ventilation checks were made.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube