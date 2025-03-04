Battle Creek firefighters rescue two people hanging from windows of burning apartment building

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An overnight fire at an apartment building in Battle Creek forced multiple people to jump out their windows to safety, with firefighters rescuing two victims clinging to window sills from the second and third floors.

The fire started after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Arbors of Battle Creek off Capitol Avenue south of I-94. Callers told emergency dispatchers there were multiple people trapped in their apartments, with some choosing to escape through windows.

However two people could not make the jump from their second and third story apartments to the ground. Instead they were found hanging from their windows feet off the ground.

Firefighters used ladders to safely bring those people down before fighting the fire. Luckily no one else was trapped in the building.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and one dog was found dead because of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire, but they did identify a second story apartment where the fire started.

Damage to the building and belongings is estimated to exceed $1.2 million.

