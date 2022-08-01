Battle Creek firefighters rescue 2 people from 2 fires just days apart

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to numerous emergency calls last week, with two rescues in two fires occurring in a matter of days.

The first one occurred Sunday, July 24 near the intersection of Convis and Bryant streets.

We’re told a woman was trapped inside on the second floor until firefighters rescued her.

A few days later on Wednesday, July 27, that same fire crew rescued a woman that was found trapped and unresponsive in her kitchen near Burr Street on Pleasant Avenue.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. However, her dog didn’t survive the fire.

Battle Creek Fire Battalion Chief Michele Hughey told FOX 17 a majority of firefighters don’t conduct any rescues in their careers, let alone two in the same week.

"We just had the same three engine companies perform back to back so successful missions/rescues, and I'd like to basically recognize the outstanding and coordinated efforts of the men and women of the fire department due to our extensive training,” says Hughey. “That leads us to the successful rescues."

The causes of both fires are still being investigated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube