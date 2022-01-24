Battle Creek Fire Station closes temporarily for building improvement

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek Fire Department station located on 20th St. in Battle Creek will close temporarily so experts can assess the building and improve its safety for fire crews.

The building, known as Station 4, is 80 years old and has taken on damage large damage from rain and snow over time especially to the flat roofs.

Crews will continue to serve the city from Station 1 on East Michigan Avenue.

“We do anticipate an impact to the response time for fire calls,” said Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant. “However, that is not outside the norm. If Station 4 was still operating, and Rescue 4 was on another call, we would still have the same level of response with trucks from other stations.”

Station 4 is expected to close on Feb. 1, 2022, and the estimated cost for renovations and rebuilding is $50,000. It is unknown when Station 4 will reopen.

“This will be monitored very closely,” Sturdivant said. “We feel reasonably confident in the transition, especially with our mutual aid in place, and because we will blanket Station 4’s area with double coverage. This will be manageable during this temporary transition.”