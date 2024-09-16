Battle Creek dismisses fire chief, cites need for better performance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department is without a chief for the second time in three years after the city dismissed Bill Beaty from the role Monday.

Citing a need for better alignment with the city's performance goals and objectives, City Manager Rebecca Fleury says the decision was driven by a recent department review.

“We thank Bill Beaty for his service and contributions to the department during his tenure as fire chief,” said Fleury. “I’m confident this change will lead to new opportunities for growth and professional development within the department.”

City of Battle Creek A headshot of Bill Beaty, former fire chief with Battle Creek. He was let go September 16, 2024.

Beaty spent less than two years as Battle Creek's fire chief, starting on October 17, 2022. He came to the city after serving in Divernon, Illinois, Garden City, Kansas, Springfield, Illinois, and Finney County, Kansas.

Police Chief Shannon Bagley was named interim director of fire and police services. The release did not expand on if the city plans to merge the fire and police departments into a public safety department.

“Our city has an incredible team of firefighters, including five highly capable battalion chiefs who I will continue to entrust with leading daily fire operations,” Bagley said.

The Battle Creek Fire Department employs 82 people who work to serve 44 square miles in and around the city. The department responds to more than 9,000 calls each year.

A workshop on the proposal for fire stations will be held by the city commission on Tuesday, September 17 starting at 5 p.m.

