Battle Creek city taxes now due June 1

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The deadline to file city taxes in Battle Creek has been extended to Tuesday, June 1, according to the City of Battle Creek.

We’re told the deadline extension applies to individual tax filers as well as corporations, trusts and estates, non-corporate filers and those who owe self-employment tax.

The City has informed us that due dates for estimated tax payments remain the same and that interest and penalties will still be in effect for missing their deadlines.

2020 tax forms can be accessed here.

Those with questions are asked to call 269-966-3345 or email Administrator Vicki Kammerud at vakammerud@battlecreekmi.gov.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube