BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek City Commission passed two resolutions Tuesday night, allowing the city to fly the Pride flag at City Hall during Pride Month.

The first vote passed 7-2 and the second vote passed 8-1.

Battle Creek holds its Pride Month in July instead of June.

Lauren Kummer / Fox 17

Commissioners will have to reintroduce the resolution every year to fly the flag each July going forward.