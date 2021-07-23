Battle Creek car show to benefit Marshall girl who died

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A car show that normally benefits cancer patients is switching it up this year to honor a Marshall girl who suddenly passed away in June.

It's the ninth year for the Cancer Beware Car Show, but it's looking a little different this year.

Instead of raising money for a cancer patient, the Wanderers Car Club is raising money for one of their own's family members.

"On Sunday, we are going to be hosting a car show for Ayla Lankerd. She is the Marshall police chief’s daughter who suddenly passed away back in June," said Wanderers Car Club member Dawn Arnold.

10-year-old Ayla Lankerd died on June 8, 2021 from a brain aneurysm.

The Marshall community showed their support for the family then. Now, just over 15 miles away Battle Creek is honoring her as well.

"Her aunt Nicole is very good friends of ours. She is like family to us. We seen how hard it was for her, so we just want to lift her, her brother and sister-in-law up and the rest of the family up," said Arnold.

The Cancer Beware Car Show is held every year to raise money for a cancer patient. The event is hosted by Kilgore's Lawn Service, whose owner also heads the Wanderers Car Club out of Battle Creek.

"Usually we get about 100, maybe 120. This year, if everybody comes, I think we are going to have over 200," said Kilgore's Lawn Service Owner Jerry Kilgore.

It is $10 to register to show your car. The first 75 cars get a free plaque and goodie bag.

The event will also have games, food and drinks, as well as plenty of cars to see.

"We got Model A's, Ford, Dodge, Chevy. We got Street Rods. We got Hot Rods. I mean we have everything out here," said Kilgore.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ayla Lankerd Scholarship with the Marshall Community Foundation.

"We need this place packed, and we already got over 10,000 followers. We hope it is going to be a good one," said Kilgore.

The car show is taking place Sunday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

