Battle Creek announces upcoming retirement of city manager

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — The city of Battle Creek announced its city manager will retire before the end of the year.

Rebecca Fleury gave a formal notice to Mayor Mark Behnke and city commissioners saying she plans to resign, the city explains.

Fleury is expected to retire sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 31. A search for her replacement will occur in the meantime.

“I look around and see a different Battle Creek than when I started — something I’m proud to have been part of,” says Fleury. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve with our current city commission, as well as previous commissions, in Battle Creek for the past ten years. Reaching my goals would not have been possible without supportive city commissions and an amazing city staff. There is much value in longevity and consistency in the city manager’s role, and I hope that the next city manager serves longer than me.”

We’re told Fleury became the city’s first city manager in 2014 and has served the role longer than any city manager before her.

