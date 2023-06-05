Battle Creek announces Shannon Bagley as new police chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has named its newest police chief.

Shannon Bagley was appointed to lead the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) after assuming the role of interim chief following former Chief Jim Blocker’s retirement in late January.

Chief Bagley has been with BCPD since September 2021 when he joined the department as its investigations deputy chief, the city says.

“I have heard from community leaders, Police Department staff, and many others about Shannon’s service,” says City Manager Rebecca Fleury. “Overwhelmingly, the feedback has been positive. … I have no doubt that Shannon is the right person to lead the Battle Creek Police Department.”

While serving as interim chief, Bagley established the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. The city says the program pairs an officer with each Neighborhood Planning Council area with the goal of building relationships between officers and community members. This will be achieved by determining and resolving key neighborhood issues.

We’re told BCPD recently added 17 new officers to its force in the wake of staff shortages at the department.

“This moment is both exciting and humbling; being named Chief of the Battle Creek Police Department is truly an honor,” says Bagley. “The organization’s priority will be building and maintaining relationships with our neighbors and business owners who live and work in Battle Creek and Bedford Township. We will be intentional and inclusive with neighborhood outreach and engagement.”

Chief Bagley previously served as captain at the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department and spent 25 years with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, according to city officials.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube