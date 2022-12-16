Hanging up the handcuffs: Battle Creek police chief looks back on 26 years of service

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The police chief in Battle Creek is hanging up the handcuffs and badge for good.

After nearly three decades at the department, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker is stepping down.

But before he does, he’s reflecting on his years of public service.

He says what made his time so special were the people.

“I remember the first day really well, and I’m sure most of us do. I was handed a pot of coffee from a sergeant. It was empty, or mostly empty, and he said, ‘Hey go wash this out and make yourself another cup of coffee,’” Chief Blocker told FOX 17’s Lauren Edwards.

Chief Blocker says he remembers that day, February 16, 1997, very well, walking around the station trying to find the kitchen.

When he couldn’t find one, he was told “Hey, you go to do it in the bathroom.”

“You know what’s really funny? I thought ‘we need to have a new building.’ And that was on that first day. But I did, mission accomplished, eventually I made that pot of coffee,” said Blocker.

Chief Blocker has made many pots over the last 26 years, beginning as a patrol officer and working his way up through the ranks.

“Eventually promoted to the detective bureau, which I absolutely loved, especially working as a detective -- you get a lot closer to the victims and their families,” explained Blocker.

He was even deployed a few times with Army.

But now, he’s stepping down.

“You know, it feels really good. What feels even better is the fact that it was during the late summer I recognize, you know, I looked left and right, we had a few incidents in the city that were notable, certainly hit the press. But the team handled it,” Blocker told FOX 17.

He says it’s one of his proudest accomplishments, boosting morale, considering this is a career he never even considered.

“No one in my family was in law enforcement. It was an incident that happened in New Mexico. I pulled a smaller child out of the road when I heard a car speeding down the road,” Blocker remembered.

The child was four years old. He even found the driver too.

Police thanked him for his help and asked if he wanted to do a ride-a-long.

He did and knew instantly this is what he wanted to do.

“I think, generally, I always sort of had that servant's heart, wanted to help others,” explained Blocker.

He’s passionate about it and says he’s grateful he got to do it professionally.

“You know, can’t be involved in this, in this career without being empathetic. Whether you’re standing on the sidewalk with a victim, you’re glad when your officer’s OK after a dangerous encounter,” said Blocker.

And glad when they can smile and have fun in the office.

For Blocker, he believes it’s a job well done.

“I'm proud of where this department has come. And I’m even prouder of where they’re going,” said Blocker.

Blocker doesn’t officially retire until January 2023.

After that, Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step in and serve as interim chief.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube