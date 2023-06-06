Battle Creek announces return of no-cost paint program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has announced the return of its no-cost paint program. Battle Creek’s Code Compliance Division is working with the Springfield Do-it Center to offer up to 10 gallons of paint to complete exterior home projects.

Homeowners will be able to choose one of six colors: Façade, Simply White, Zinc, Sea Hazel, Sandalwood, or Titanium.

City of Battle Creek

The program is available to Battle Creek homeowners on a first come, first served basis. It provides the pain, and recipients must cover all other supplies and costs.

The program does not provide painting services.

One of the requirements to be eligible for the program is for participants to own and live in a home inside of the City of Battle Creek. An application must also be completed, which can be found on the city’s website. Applications can also be completed at City Hall Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Room 117. Photos of the areas that will be painted as part of the program must also be provided. The program is only available for exterior projects. After the work is done, an inspection must be scheduled by contacting the Code staff at 269-966-3311.

If a participant’s application is approved, a voucher will be available to pick up the paint from the Springfield Do-it Center (1583 W. Dickman Road). The painting project must be completed within 60 days of when the paint voucher is issued.

Applications for the City of Battle Creek’s no-cost paint program can be found here.

