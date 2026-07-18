Attempted kidnapping in Battle Creek under investigation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is searching for the suspect of an attempted kidnapping on Friday. Around 8:30 A.M., officers were dispatched near N. Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE for a suspicious encounter.

According to a report, a caller said her children were playing on a screened-in porch when an adult man tried to lure a child to come outside. The child's mother heard a male voice and went out to see what was happening.

The suspect, described as a Black male, fled on foot. The caller also said a white SUV in the area left at a high rate of speed, and that an older white male was inside the vehicle taking photos. It's not known if the vehicle is connected to the incident.

The caller also reported a prior encounter the previous week when the same suspect allegedly chased her and her child while walking to a bus stop.

The Battle Creek Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCPD at (269) 781-0911 or submit an anomymous tip through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube