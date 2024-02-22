AT&T outage impacting emergency calls

AT&T customers might wake up to failed calls and server errors Thursday, impacting emergency calls nationwide.

Calhoun County Dispatch (CCD) sent out an alert just before 4:45 a.m.— and FOX 17 sister stations around the country are having the same issue.

CC911: We are aware of the current AT&T outage and currently trying to get the issue resolved.

—Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority

CCD Issued this statement just before 5:45 a.m.

AT&T wireless is currently experiencing a large-scale nationwide outage. You may have difficulty calling 911 if your cell carrier is AT&T or your provider uses the AT&T wireless network.



For affected customers: If you need to get ahold of 911, first attempt to use your cellular device as 911 may still work in ‘SOS’ or similar emergency mode.



If you are unable to get through and have no other phones available, try calling while connected to WiFi with settings that allow calls on WiFi mode. It may take a couple minutes for your call to go through.



The AT&T outage map showed a server error until about 5:30 a.m.

Outage reporting site, Downdetector.com shows spikes in connectivity issues were reported across all of the major carriers starting around 3 a.m. though dispatch centers like in Calhoun County and Nashville, TN are only reporting issues with AT&T.

FOX 17 has reached out, but has not heard back from the communications giant.