Albion DPS reopens 1988 homicide case

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) announced Monday it has reopened their investigation into a 35-year-old homicide case.

We’re told Henry Lawler Jr. was fatally stabbed on Dec. 11, 1988. Public safety officers found his body behind the Paramount Lounge.

ADPS says the homicide investigation will resume in partnership with Olivet University and its Criminal Justice program. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police will assist with the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to Lawler’s death are encouraged to call Det. Bill Lazarus (517-629-7854), D/Lt. Nicole Wygant (517-629-7824) or Silent Observer (517-629-2700).

A reward is being offered in exchange for information leading authorities to Lawler’s killer, according to ADPS.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube