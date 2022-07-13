Albion College: no alligator evidence found, Nature Center reopened

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College has now reopened its WhiteHouse Nature Center, after several days investigating alligator sightings in the Kalamazoo River.

Staff at the schools says they worked with wildlife experts, but found no evidence of an alligator.

Back on July 9, a person reported seeing an four to five-foot alligator while hiking in the nature center.

The college chose to close the nature center out of an "abundance of caution."

On Monday, the nature center remained closed as the college said it was working with the DNR to search and investigate two independent sightings of the alligator.