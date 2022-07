ALBION, Mich. — Albion College says the Whitehouse Nature Center will be closed Sunday, July 10 after potential alligator sightings.

The college says there were two separate sightings Saturday in the Kalamazoo River where it runs through the nature center.

Albion is working with local and state experts to find a resolution as quickly as possible.

In a Facebook post, Albion asked people to stay away from the areas near the nature center and remain vigilant around bodies of water.

