BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No injuries were reported following a house fire in Battle Creek Monday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says an accidental cooking fire sparked a blaze at a home near Bidwell Street and Highland Avenue before 9 a.m.

We’re told firefighters arrived and saw heavy smoke emanating from the building’s windows.

Salvage and overhaul efforts were conducted after the fire was contained.

BCFD estimates the fire resulted in more than $86,000 in property damage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube