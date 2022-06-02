70-year-old Albion man with dementia goes missing

ALBION, Mich. — Authorities are requesting public aid in finding a missing elderly man with dementia out of Albion.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says 70-year-old RV Johnson was last seen walking from his residence in the area of Cherry Street and Dalrymple Street Thursday morning before 6 a.m.

Johnson is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing around 170 pounds. We’re told he was wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Best Dad Ever” printed on front when he was last seen.

Those with knowledge as to Johnson’s whereabouts are urged to call dispatchers at 911 or 269-781-0911.

