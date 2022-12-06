Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

69-year-old man rescued by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputy in Springfield

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office 06252022
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash in Springfield.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office 06252022
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 15:34:40-05

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A 69-year-old man was rescued by a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the City of Springfield on Tuesday.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling the area of Begg Park at 503 Military Street. At around 9 a.m., Deputy Mcghee spotted the 69-year-old man lying on the ground in the park.

The 69-year-old man had walked away from a local assisted living facility, and was wearing only a short-sleeve shirt, pajama pants, and was missing a shoe. He was also showing signs of hypothermia and was in critical need of help.

Deputy Mcghee wrapped the man in a rescue blanket and began providing medical assistance until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-Thurs 2022.jpg

FOX 17 Weather Special