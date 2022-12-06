69-year-old man rescued by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A 69-year-old man was rescued by a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the City of Springfield on Tuesday.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling the area of Begg Park at 503 Military Street. At around 9 a.m., Deputy Mcghee spotted the 69-year-old man lying on the ground in the park.

The 69-year-old man had walked away from a local assisted living facility, and was wearing only a short-sleeve shirt, pajama pants, and was missing a shoe. He was also showing signs of hypothermia and was in critical need of help.

Deputy Mcghee wrapped the man in a rescue blanket and began providing medical assistance until paramedics arrived at the scene.

