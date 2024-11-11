6 pets killed in Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — 3 dogs and 3 cats died in a house fire Sunday in Battle Creek.

The fire started before 2:30 p.m. at a home on Van Buren Street near Penn Street. The first firefighters on scene found flames coming out of a first-story window.

Neighbors told crews they heard someone inside calling for help, but a search of the house revealed no one was there. The bodies of the pets were found later.

The local Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing.

It took nearly an hour and a half for the fire to be put out. It caused an estimated $190,000 in damage to the home and the contents inside.

The cause remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube