39-year-old Battle Creek man hospitalized after being shot overnight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man suffered a life-threatening wound and was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot overnight.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Cliff Street and Mott Street in the city's Post/Franklin neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 39-year-old Battle Creek man with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed and the man was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where he was listed in stable condition later Sunday.

Officers said the gunshot appeared to be an "isolated shooting incident" and that the community was not believed to be in danger.

No suspect has yet been identified.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance assisted Battle Creek Police at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police by calling (269) 966-3322 or (269) 781-0911 or anonymously by calling Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.