3 men hospitalized after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three men are hurt after a shooting in Battle Creek Sunday night.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the shooting happened in the Post Addition area before 9:30 p.m.

We’re told officers found two men injured with gunshot wounds. The victims, both in their mid-20s, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged.

A third victim, a 25-year-old man from Battle Creek, checked into the hospital after being shot twice in the stomach, according to BCPD. He is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the public is not likely in danger, adding the shooting is not believed to be connected to other shootings.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

