29-year-old man arrested after foot chase with police in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Battle Creek on Thursday after a foot chase with police.

According to the City of Battle Creek, the Battle Creek Police Gang Suppression Unit spotted the man at about 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Arlington Drive. Officers recognized the man, who had several outstanding felony warrants.

After the man ignored officers’ commands and ran way, police chased him and set up a perimeter in the area. The 29-year-old ran through several homes’ yards.

Neighbors told police that the man broke into a house in the 700 block of North Washington Avenue. Once police confirmed that the people who live in the home were safe and accounted for, they brought a K-9 inside the house. The 29-year-old was then taken into custody.

The 29-year-old man is currently in jail on the outstanding warrants. Police are seeking additional charges of resisting and obstructing police.

