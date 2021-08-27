Watch
23-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Calhoun County

Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 27, 2021
CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old Sheridan Township woman is dead after a Wednesday night crash in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on 28 Mile Road near M Drive North in Clarence Township.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and were told by witnesses that there was one person still inside.

The driver succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Law enforcement continues to investigate, but says speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

