200-mile bicycle ride from Chicago to Battle Creek raises awareness about diabetes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Epic Journey Against Diabetes bicycle ride is set to finish its five-day tour on Friday. The 200-mile bicycle ride went from Chicago to Battle Creek.

The Epic Journey Against Diabetes bicycle ride was established by Edwin Velarde. When he was 29 years old, Verlarde was diagnosed with diabetes.

While he struggled to control his blood glucose, one of his friends gave him a bicycle and encouraged him to take up riding. Velarde went on to become an avid cyclist.

The event is used to raise awareness about diabetes, and has taken place all over the world. Velarde says that a key part of combating the disease is simple awareness.

“They’re about, you know, right now, the latest study, there’s about 127 million people that have diabetes around the world,” said Velarde. “And from the time where I started this, are like 3.8 million people that die from diabetes. Now we are 6.7 million every year. So, there’s a lot, there’s a lot of opportunity to help people. There’s a lot of people that need our help.”

The bicycle race is set to conclude on Friday. A celebration event will be held at New Holland Brewery and Mike’s Team Active Bike Shop in downtown Battle Creek.

