2 treated for smoke inhalation after malfunctioning machine causes fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people suffered minor injuries from a large manufacturing fire Wednesday morning in Battle Creek.

Firefighters were called in at 9:25 a.m. to a building owned by Transcontinental Michigan at 155 Brook St., according to a news release.

Responding units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the garage opening on the side of the building.

Rescue 3 pulled an attack hose line, made an interior attack and quickly gained control of the fire with help from the fire suppression sprinkler unit that was directly over the machine that was on fire.

Fire units then performed ventilation to remove the trapped smoke in the building and checked for fire extension.

No firefighters were injured, but two company employees were checked by EMS for smoke inhalation.

They did not go to the hospital, however.

The cause of the fire was a malfunctioning machine, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.