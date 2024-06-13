2 semi drivers shot at while on EB I-94 in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for someone who allegedly shot at two semitruck drivers on eastbound I-94 Wednesday night in Battle Creek.

The semis were traveling side by side near mile marker 94 at roughly 9:30 p.m. when the drivers say an older black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra with trash in the back passed them on the right shoulder, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told the suspect fed their arm through the window with a gun in hand.

The city says both drivers ducked. They told authorities they heard at least one shot fired. The pickup then proceeded down eastbound I-94.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

Police say Wednesday night’s incident was likely an isolated one. We’re told there is no perceived threat to the public.

Those who might have been nearby when the incident occurred are encouraged to call police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

