2 pets die during house fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two pets died in a Thursday night fire in Battle Creek, though all four people living in the house were able to escape.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded about 11:45 p.m. to the house in the 100 block of Oaklawn St., according to a news release Friday.

Firefighters arriving at the scene saw heavy fire on the first floor of the back bedroom.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the home.

The occupants – aside from their pets – were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

The fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.