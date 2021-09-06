2 hospitalized after crashing into tree in Calhoun County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Sterling Heights.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving one vehicle in the 12000 block of 15 Mile Road.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Jackson, failed to navigate the curve in the road and hit a tree head on.

The driver and the only other passenger had to be pulled out of the vehicle before being driven to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies located a large amount of packaged marijuana and evidence of weapons inside the vehicle.

Alcohol and marijuana use are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

