2 charged in connection to breaking, entering multiple sheds in Lee Twp.

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are facing charges in connection to a breaking and entering case involving multiple storage sheds in Lee Township, the Michigan State Police Marshall Post said Monday.

Homeowners reported on Saturday afternoon that various tools, equipment, fuel and other construction equipment were stolen from the sheds in the 22000 block of O Drive North.

After leaving the scene, troopers were told the suspects had returned but were confronted by the homeowners and left the scene.

An area broadcast was immediately put out by dispatch describing the suspects and their vehicle.

Troopers found the vehicle on eastbound I-94 near Mile Marker 113 and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

When the suspects refused to stop, however, a short pursuit took place until the suspects ramped off at exit 115.

After running a stop sign at 22 ½ Mile Road, the suspects lost control of their vehicle and hit a ditch.

The driver and passenger left the vehicle and fled on foot into a muddy field.

Troopers caught and took them into custody after a short chase without incident.

Both were charged and subsequently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

The Chevy pickup the suspects had been driving was also reported stolen by the Eaton County Sheriff.

The driver, a 23-year-old Springfield man, was charged with breaking and entering, receiving and concealing stolen property, parole violation, resisting and obstructing a police officer and fleeing and eluding in the 4th degree.

Troopers say additional charges will also be sought.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Battle Creek man, was charged with breaking and entering, receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting and obstructing a police officer, with additional charges also being sought for him.

Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Albion Police Department.