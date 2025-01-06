2 Battle Creek men in custody for Charlotte gun larceny

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek men are in custody for allegedly breaking and entering to steal guns in Charlotte, Michigan.

City officials say the two suspects were identified after they were informed of the incident by Charlotte police on Dec. 28, 2024.

We’re told both men were later arrested on numerous warrants.

Those with knowledge related to the case are asked to connect with police in Battle Creek or Charlotte. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube