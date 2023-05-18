Police: Battle Creek death now ruled as overdose, 2 arrested for moving body

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people have been arrested on suspicions of moving a woman’s body in Battle Creek after she died of an overdose.

The body, now identified as that of a 24-year-old Paw Paw woman, was found near Poplar and Van Buren streets Wednesday morning, city officials say. Her death was initially being investigated as a homicide.

READ MORE: Police investigate body found in Battle Creek as homicide

Police believe the two suspects moved the woman’s body outdoors after her death, according to the city of Battle Creek. Both are expected to be formally arraigned Friday. They face charges of illegally carrying away a body.

We’re told police speculate the woman was at an apartment with a handful of people in northeast Battle Creek when she overdosed. The others who were with her panicked and moved her body shortly after midnight Wednesday, the city explains.

A passerby reportedly found the body near a wooded area close to the Battle Creek River.

Investigators await forensic lab results to confirm the woman died of an overdose.

The city urges the public to call 911 if you or someone else has possibly overdosed.

Connect with the Calhoun County Public Health Department at 269-969-6370 for more on how to administer Narcan in the event of an overdose.

View this training video by the Substance Abuse Council for more.

