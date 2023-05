BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on Battle Creek’s east side late Wednesday morning.

The city of Battle Creek says the body was found near Poplar and Van Buren streets at roughly 11:30 a.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide for the time being, according to city officials.

The public is advised to heed officers’ guidance while the investigation takes place.

