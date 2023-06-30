19-year-old arrested in Lansing for officer-involved shooting at Battle Creek park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect is in custody in connection to a Battle Creek officer-involved shooting last week.

The shooting happened at Claude Evans Park on June 21, which was crowded with people at the time. A fight reportedly broke out near the basketball courts.

The city of Battle Creek says a man was seen firing a handgun at others in the park. An officer fired one shot at the man, but the suspect took off in a black SUV.

We’re told a 19-year-old was arrested in the Lansing area Wednesday and has since been lodged in the Calhoun County Jail.

Potential witnesses to the shooting are encouraged to connect with police at 911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

