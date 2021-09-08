160+ single-story apartment homes coming to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An Ohio developer of single-story apartments is bringing 162 apartment homes to Battle Creek.

Redwood Living, Inc. tells us the new neighborhood will boast homes ranging between 1,294 and 1,620 square feet.

“Knowing there are limited options for apartment living in Battle Creek, we are thrilled to bring our first neighborhood to this remarkable city,” says CEO David Conwill. “The Redwood lifestyle is already well received in the area, and we plan on continuing to expand with more neighborhoods coming soon to Kalamazoo and surrounding communities.”

We’re told five floor plans will be offered with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in each home, plus a garage and roomy storage space.

Redwood says it expects the first group of residents to move in during November, adding rent starts at $1,699 per month.

