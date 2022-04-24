16-year-old hospitalized after Battle Creek shooting, suspect at large

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A teen has been hospitalized after being shot in Battle Creek Saturday evening.

The city of Battle Creek says police arrived at Claude Evans Park at around 8 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

We’re told a 16-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound and has since been transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The city says police were unable to locate a suspect or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

The public is not believed to be in danger.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are encouraged to reach out to police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

