1 burned in Battle Creek shed fire

FOX 17
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 11:15:28-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A person was burned extinguishing a fire in a shed this week.

At midday Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department announced that at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 214 Graves Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a detached shed that was fully engulfed in flames and surrounding equipment that was catching fire.

A home was located nearby.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the nearby home did not catch fire.

An occupant of the home was burned while attempting to extinguish the fire and was treated at the scene by LifeCare Ambulance.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

