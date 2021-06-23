Watch
1 arrested, another injured during stabbing in Springfield

Shutterstock
File photo of police lights
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 23, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A man was arrested in connection to a Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Springfield.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to the Custer Party Store, according to a news release Wednesday.

They found during their investigation that two men got into a fight inside the store.

During the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other six to seven times in the back area, the sheriff’s office said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for his injuries.

The stabber was arrested at the scene and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

