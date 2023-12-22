Blue Dolphin prepared to serve free holiday meals for 45th year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blue Dolphin is gearing up for its annual Christmas Day free meal event. The owner, Steve Stamos, says they're expecting more than 1,000 guests this year.

The tradition started 45 years ago at Stamos's parents' restaurant, The Rex Cafe.

"My dad, in the afternoon, would get some employees and then some of the regular customers that didn't have any place to go, and would come to the house," he told FOX 17.

Over the years, the event has grown significantly. From having around two dozen guests in his parents' home, he now serves roughly 1,500 people every year on Christmas Day. Stamos explained that this event is important because some people don't have the money to spend for dinner or a place to go.

Although Stamos's parents are no longer here to witness the tradition, he says they're still a big part of it.

"I did tell my dad before he left that no matter what, as long as we have a place to do it, we're going to do it in his name," Stamos said.

To make the event possible, Stamos relies on the help of his entire family, customers and employees. They will have around 100 volunteers assisting with the festivities.

"I tell you, it has more to do with fellowship. We find that more people are starving for somebody to talk to and be with than even the food," he said.

Not only will guests get a hot meal, there will be hats and gloves for anyone who needs them. Stamos said there will also be toys for the little ones.

"Christmas is a special day for everybody. And I think it's more special for me when I'm here helping out as much as I can possible," said John Morris, an employee at Blue Dolphin. He's worked at the restaurant for eight years and is looking forward to his fourth year volunteering.

Morris told FOX 17 that he's grateful for Stamos's commitment to the community. "We get a lot of neighborhood people, some people are homeless. And I think in other areas too far out, they wouldn't get a chance to come here, and I'm glad that Steve does it for the community here," he said.

According to the Stamos, the event has served close to 50,000 people in the last 44 years, and they expect to feed even more on Monday from 12 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. The event is free for anyone looking for a hot meal on Christmas.

