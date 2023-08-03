Battle Creek police: One killed following several shootings in the last 48 hours

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police say a 27-year-old man is dead following several shootings within the past 48 hours in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek police say officers were called to the area of Maple Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of several gunshots.

FOX 17

When police arrived, they say they spoke with neighbors and found the 27-year-old Battle Creek man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His name has not yet been released.

Battle Creek police say they are investigating the deadly shooting as part of a string of shootings in the area in the last 48 hours.

Police say they believe the shootings are related and stem from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

At this time, police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone who was in the area of the shooting early Thursday morning or has any information that could help officers with their investigation should call the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

