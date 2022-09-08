Battle Creek Police Dept. launches new, interactive messaging tool

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will kick off its new messaging system, SPIDR Tech, on Thursday, September 8.

SPIDR Tech sends customized text messages or emails to 911 callers automatically.

It works with the 911/Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority call system to send updates back to callers about the response to their calls.

Police will use SPIDR Tech messages for crimes including theft, robbery, some types of assault and fraud.

The department will not use it for more sensitive crimes when personal communication is critical.

SPIDR Tech consists of three modules:

Patrol module: will allow for a more immediate response to 911 callers. Once a 911 call is initiated and captured in BCPD’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, SPIDR Tech will automatically text the caller to acknowledge BCPD received the call, while providing any additional information and resources. Likewise, if police are unable to respond right away, the system can send updates about the delay.

Insights module: will send a follow-up text message once police clear the call. This will ask for feedback about the police experience with a brief survey. BCPD will use the survey results to learn about the frequency of different types of calls, the overall experience with responding officers and more.

Investigations module: will allow SPIDR Tech to send updates to crime victims as their case progresses. An initial message will assure that victims understand the next steps in the process and additional messages will make sure they’re notified immediately of updates, including detective assignments and offender arrests.

Thursday’s launch comes after a three-month-long process to bring SPIDR Tech to BCPD.

The department says the new system aims to create greater transparency, gather feedback from the community and provide victims with updates throughout investigations.

Battle creek police say it is just a texting-only number, so you still need to call 911 for emergencies and 269-781-0911 for BCPD’s non-emergency line.

SPIDR Tech will send messages from 269-775-4887.

