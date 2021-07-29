Battle Creek police: 2 shooters involved in deadly apartment shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police say two shooters were involved in a deadly shooting at the Arbor of Battle Creek apartments.

The deadly shooting happened Wednesday around 5:25 a.m. outside of an apartment building on Rambling Lane.

Police in Battle Creek say they responded to a noise complaint. According to police, it appears that loud music and a party in the parking lot led to some of the people present confronting each other about the noise, eventually leading to the deadly shooting.

Officers say they heard shots being fired as they arrived on the scene.

Investigators say 27-year-old Andre Watson was killed in the shooting. A 29-year-old woman was also shot. She was sent to the hospital and has since been released.

A suspect was taken into custody, but police now say there was another shooter involved.

According to Battle Creek police, the suspect who is in custody had the gun that was used to kill Watson.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting or the second suspect, call the Battle Creek police non-emergency line number at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

