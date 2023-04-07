Battle Creek organization offers free hair braiding lessons

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A local organization in Battle Creek is teaching girls to braid for free on Saturday.

Andrea Evans founded Opportunities for Children in 2022. She told FOX 17 it became a duty for her after realizing there weren’t a lot of resources in Calhoun County to help children to learn trades and skills.

Since then, with the help of grants and community support, Evans has been creating opportunities of her own.

“I thought that giving these kids the opportunity to learn something that could be like a lifelong skill, or that could turn into entrepreneurship, would be a good opportunity for them,” she said. “We have two groups of ten girls, so 20 girls total, ages eight to 15 coming, to learn how to do cornrows and French braids. Some of the older girls will do feed-ins and box braids.”

While the event will teach girls a skill that will last a lifetime, the experience will leave a much deeper impact.

“I want them to understand that you know, just because your hair texture is different, or just because their hair texture is different, don't mean you can't make it look beautiful and make it, you know, shine,” Lanecia Grevious, a volunteer instructor for the event, added.

Saturday’s event is already packed but Evans plans to host more in the future.

