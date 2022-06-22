BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officials hosted a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what comes next after the Kellogg Company announced plans to split into three companies and move its Global Snacking Co. headquarters to Chicago.

Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury and Mayor Mark Behnke delivered a statement and answered questions about the upcoming steps in the company’s transformation following a meeting with Kellogg stakeholders.

Battle Creek officials discuss Kellogg Company transformation steps

The company announced it would be splitting up into three separate company's Tuesday morning.

The three companies, for now, will be known as Global Snacking Co., North America Cereal Co. and Plant Co., but a new corporate name will be selected in the coming months.

Kellogg Company says North America Cereal Co. and Plant Co. will both remain headquartered in Battle Creek, while Global Snacking Co. will maintain dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, Illinois, with its corporate headquarters located in Chicago.

Global Snacking Co. will consist of about 80% of the Kellogg portfolio. The company plans to separate its U.S., Canada and Caribbean cereal business to create a leading independent cereal company, which will be called North America Cereal Co. until a new name is announced in the coming months.The third company will, for now, be called Plant Co. and is intended to be a profitable, pure-play, plant-based foods company.

“I think the most important news for us is they are not moving headquarters from Battle Creek to Chicago. Yes, the Global Snacking Co. will be headquartered in Chicago, with a dual campus in Battle Creek and in Chicago. But that's happening right now for those of you who didn't know, they already have a presence in Chicago, they had acquired a building when they purchased the RX Bar. And that isn't any different than we have right now. Presently, we're excited about North America cereal and plant being headquartered in Battle Creek,” said Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury.

Fleury went on to say that during the stakeholder meeting, they learned there will be no job losses related to the company’s decision to split into three separate companies.

Fleury says the city is supporting the Kellogg Company’s decision.

“We are believing in them and we are supporting them in this. Whatever they can do to position themselves for growth, we want them to do and we will do whatever we can to also be their partner in Battle Creek and in other areas,” said Fleury.

