Battle Creek man facing open murder charge after wife’s death ruled homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Investigators are pursuing open murder charges against a man after his wife’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police responded to a home on Orchard Lane, back on February 2, for a welfare check.

They say the man who lived at the home requested the welfare check on a woman who also lived there.

When officers got there, they found 61-year-old Susan Hayes dead inside the home.

The initial investigation led them to believe Susan’s death was suspicious, so they started looking for her husband, 57-year-old Frank Hayes, who had called 911 after leaving the home.

Several hours later, the Lapeer Police Department found Frank and turned him over to BCPD.

He was taken to jail for a PA-53 violation, which BCPD says is a court-imposed order due to previous domestic assault, adding that Susan was listed as the protected party.

Then, this past Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office completed Susan’s autopsy, ruling her death a homicide.

Based on that, along with other aspects of the investigation, the Battle Creek Police Department submitted the open murder warrant request to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube